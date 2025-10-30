Vismaya Mohanlal makes her acting debut with 'Thudakkam'

Kochi, Oct 30 (IANS) Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of Malayalam cinema legend and Dadasaheb Phalke award winner Mohanlal, is set to make her acting debut with 'Thudakkam', directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.

The film's puja ceremony was held in Kochi on Thursday, marking a momentous occasion for two of Malayalam cinema's most prominent families.

Speaking at the event, Mohanlal said he had never imagined that both his children would follow him into films.

"When I was in Class 6, I won the best actor award - so did my son Appu (Pranav). But I never thought I'd become an actor, nor that my children would. My daughter is named Vismaya because my life has always been full of surprises," he said.

"When she decided to act, we gave her our full support. Both my children now have to work hard - I can only be a catalyst."

Referring to Antony Perumbavoor's son, who also features in the film, Mohanlal quipped, "Antony's son too has a major role - but this is not a family affair", drawing laughter from the gathering.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor described the project as "something that cannot be expressed in words", and said the decision for Vismaya to act was a collective one.

"Jude has now become like an extended family member," he added.

Mohanlal's wife, Suchithra, called it an emotional day.

"I speak as Vismaya’s mother, not as Mohanlal's wife. When she was eight and Appu was 12, we made a small home movie. This year is special - Lal got the Phalke Award, Appu has new film release, and Vismaya begins her journey," Suchitra said

Director Jude Anthany Joseph admitted he was "more tense than Vismaya", calling the moment surreal.

"I grew up as a fan of Mohanlal - and now I'm directing his daughter," he said.

Antony's son Ashish Perumbavoor, who also stars in Thudakkam, said he was "excited and proud as both families come together for something so special".

Aashirvad Cinemas, which is producing the film, was founded in 1999 by Antony Perumbavoor -- once Mohanlal's trusted driver.

In 2000, Perumbavoor secured a call sheet from Mohanlal and produced the blockbuster Narasimham, laying the foundation for what is now one of the biggest production houses in Malayalam cinema.

