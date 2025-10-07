Vision Bharat AI film challenge inspires to make micro AI films on PM Modi’s life

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) As the 5th industrial revolution picks up with Artificial Intelligence, a new challenge awaits the Indian content creators. Under the Vision Bharat AI film challenge, all Indian creators above the age of 18 now get a chance to make an AI film on the life of the current Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

The initiative is being executed by BlueKraft Digital Foundation. On Tuesday, the foundation made the official announcement of the challenge as they took to their X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “India’s BIGGEST AI Film Challenge is here! Create a 60-sec AI film on PM @narendramodi ’s life, leadership & vision. Open to all creators (18+) | Any Indian language + English subs. Deadline: 26 Oct 2025 Register now #VisionBharatAIFilmChallenge (sic)”.

Akhilesh Mishra, the CEO of BlueKraft Digital Foundation wrote, “#VisionBharatAIFilmChallenge Entries through: https://bluekraft.in https://aifilmchallenge.in As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 24 continuous as head of an elected government, Vision Bharat AI film challenge invites creators to participate in India’s biggest AI Film Challenge. This competition is designed to help the visualise the Prime Minister’s vision through rigorous, well-researched, and creative 60-second AI-powered films”.

He further mentioned, “Entries may focus on his life and leadership, decisive actions, guiding philosophy for a Viksit Bharat, or the impact of key policies. Selected works will gain national recognition, prizes, and opportunities for further development, with showcase potential at a dedicated AI Film Festival. Submissions will be evaluated by a jury of filmmakers, artists, digital creators, and technology leaders on creativity, cultural authenticity, and technical execution. Last Date of Submissions: 26th October, 2025”.

Artificial Intelligence is increasingly shaping content creation, from text and images to video and music, improving speed, personalization, and efficiency. Tools like large language models and generative AI dominate creative workflows. The next major step involves Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and Artificial Superintelligence (ASI), aiming for human-level or beyond cognitive capabilities.

