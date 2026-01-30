Vishal Mishra says his new track ‘Kya Bataun Tujhe’ comes from a very restless place

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Music composer and singer Vishal Mishra has released the first song ‘Kya Bataun Tujhe’ from his debut album ‘Pagalpan’. The album is expansive in sound, and rooted in raw human feeling. The composer said that the song finds its roots in a “restless place”.

Read More

The song that captures restlessness, vulnerability, and the quiet ache of emotions left unsaid. It acts as an emotional entry point into the album, offering listeners a glimpse into the inner landscape that shaped the project.

Talking about the song, Vishal Mishra said, “‘Kya Bataun Tujhe’ comes from a very restless place. The last two years of my life were filled with unease, loneliness, and a quiet kind of pain, and this song was the first emotion that needed to come out. It felt right for it to lead the way into Pagalpan, because it sets the emotional truth of everything that follows”.

He further mentioned, “This album exists because of the blessings of God & my fans. Pagalpan is deeply personal, but it also belongs to people like me,people who feel deeply, who struggle silently, who often don’t find the right words at the right time. This first song is my dedication to everyone who couldn’t express their love or their pain when they needed to. Bhushan ji and I had envisioned Pagalpan a couple of years ago as something truly special,an international album coming from India, bringing together artists ,sounds, cultures, and emotions from across the world to create something that belongs to everyone. We are all lonely in our own ways, we are all healing, and I hope this album becomes a companion for those moments”.

Pagalpan is positioned as an international album rooted in Indian emotion, bringing together diverse artists, sounds, and cultures. The project reflects Vishal Mishra’s evolution as an artist willing to step beyond familiar territory to tell a more honest, global, and emotionally resonant story.

‘Kya Bataun Tujhe’ is now available to stream on all platforms.

--IANS

aa/