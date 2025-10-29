Vishal Mishra says his new song from Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Haq’ came from real pain, reflection

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Music composer Vishal Mishra, who has created the song ‘Dil Tod Gaya Tu’ from the Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Haq’, has shared that it came from a place of real pain and reflection.

The song was released on Wednesday, and captures the pain of heartbreak and the silent ache that follows unspoken goodbyes.

Talking about the song, Vishal said in a statement shared by the team, “This song is very close to my heart. ‘Dil Tod Gaya Tu’ came from a place of real pain and reflection. It’s about love that changes you, and the silence that follows. Emraan and Yami have expressed that emotion beautifully on screen”.

With heartfelt lyrics by Kaushal Kishore, ‘.Dil Tod Gaya Tu’ delves into the ache of separation through a melody that blends raw emotion with cinematic depth. Following the overwhelming response to the earlier released song ‘Qubool’, this song takes the film’s musical journey forward, capturing heartbreak and silence beautifully portrayed by Emraan and Yami.

Emraan Hashmi shared, “‘Dil Tod Gaya Tu’ carries the emotional weight of heartbreak in the most honest way. Vishal has created something truly beautiful, a song that’s simple, powerful, and deeply human”.

Yami Gautam said, “There’s a subtle intensity in ‘Dil Tod Gaya Tu’. It’s not just about heartbreak, it’s about everything that remains unsaid after love fades. The music, the lyrics, and the emotion all come together so seamlessly”.

‘Dil Tod Gaya Tu’ has been released under the label of Junglee Music, and is available to stream across all streaming platforms and YouTube. Produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, ‘Haq’ is directed by Suparn Verma. It is inspired by the landmark judgement in the Shah Bano case. The film is set to release in cinemas on November 7, 2025.

