Vishal Jethwa: I’m yet to explore romance, dance, music on screen

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor Vishal Jethwa, whose latest film Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025 under the Best International Feature Film category, says he is keen to explore the space of romance, dance, and music on screen.

Vishal told IANS: “I feel truly blessed with the kind of love Homebound has been receiving, both from audiences and critics. The experience of being part of such a film will always be close to my heart. But as an actor, I’m always hungry to explore newer genres and facets of performance.”

The actor made his Hindi film debut as an antagonist in the 2019 film Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji. The plot follows a police officer, Shivani Shivaji Roy's attempts to catch a 21 year old rapist and murderer.

“I’ve mostly been part of socially-driven dramas or intense characters, but I’m yet to explore the space of romance, dance, and music on screen. Interestingly, in real life too, I’m a very similar person full of energy, emotion, and rhythm,” he said.

The actor really hopes filmmakers and studios explore this side of him on screen.

“I would love to do a film where I can express love, joy, and passion through songs, dance, and lighter emotions, something that makes people smile and feel good.”

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound is produced by Dharma Productions. It follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship.

The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and reportedly received a nine–minute standing ovation following the screening.

Vishal started his acting career in 2013 by landing the lead role of Akbar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. In 2015, he played Bali in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. A year later he landed an important role as a terrorist in Diya Aur Baati Hum.

