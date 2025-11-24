Vishal Jethwa: Dreams do come true when you refuse to give up

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor Vishal Jethwa has bagged the coveted Snow Leopard Award for Best Actor at the esteemed Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) for his performance in Homebound and said that dreams do come true when you refuse to give up.

Sharing his gratitude, Vishal told IANS: “Dreams do come true when you refuse to give up. Receiving the Snow Leopard Best Actor Award is a surreal moment. As actors we may be the face, but the entire cast and crew of Homebound deserve this honour.”

It’s Visha’s maiden win as “Best Actor.”

“It’s my first Best Actor and first international award truly special. Thank you so much… bohot bohot dhanyawad. Jai Hind,” he added.

Vishal said that Homebound gave him a global platform to tell a story that is both personal and universal.

“To be recognised among such remarkable international talent at AWFF is incredibly humbling. This win reminds me that honest storytelling always finds its way to people’s hearts.”

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound is produced by Dharma Productions. It follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship.

The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and reportedly received a nine–minute standing ovation following the screening.

Vishal started his acting career in 2013 by landing the lead role of Akbar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. In 2015, he played Bali in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. A year later he landed an important role as a terrorist in Diya Aur Baati Hum.

--IANS

dc/