Vishal Bhardwaj calls Ishaan Khatter & Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound 'honest & full of realism'

Mumbai Oct 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj witnessed Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor-fronted "Homebound" and couldn’t help but laud the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial.

The 'Haider' maker applauded the drama for its honesty with the raw human emotions.

He revealed that the experience continues to stay with him days after watching the movie. Taking to his Instagram story, Bhardwaj wrote, “After a long time, I watched a very honest film full of realism and stunning performances by everyone @ishaankhatter, @vishaljethwa06, @itsshalinivatsa, @dadhipandey and janhvikapoor" (sic).

"It’s been two days, and I’m still carrying the film with me," Bhardwaj added.

Premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, "Homebound" has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars.

On Thursday, actress Richa Chadha decided to put forth her views on the low screen count of "Homebound".

When a Twitter user complained about the same, Richa talked about independent films struggling with a smaller number of screens compared to mainstream movies. She further pointed out how, despite all the international accolades and critical acclaim, the producers of independent or meaningful films end up incurring losses at the box office.

She wrote on her X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, "Hmmm… the film got so many shows, precisely because the producer had clout. I think we had fewer shows for Masaan Each screen, each KDM costs money. Each show costs money. Exhibitors weigh that against literally the number of ppl in the hall that buy samosas. And fewer ppl go because the ticket prices are so high…single screens with affordable pricing have vanished over time."

"The Producer sits with losses for the film LONG after the awards are over won, actors gain markets and credibility and every one moves on.

So what’s killing independent films ? - exorbitant ticket prices - the P and A bottleneck. - fewer screens - monopoly of a couple of ppl on the Screens," the 'Fukrey' actress added.

