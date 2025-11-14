‘Viral sensation’ & Aamir Khan's co-star from TZP, Girija Oak expresses grave concern over her picture being morphed

Mumbai Nov 14 (IANS) Marathi actress and 'Taare Zameen Par' fame Girija Oak, who has recently attained the tag of being the ‘viral girl’ over the internet, took to her social media account to express her concern and highlight the side effects of going massively viral.

While addressing her viewers and fans in the video, Girija mentioned how a few photos of her were being morphed through AI by a few people. She expressed her grave concern over the same. In the video, Girija said, “For the past few days, I have been a bit confused with what is happening on social media. A lot of people's attention is suddenly on me, so I don't understand what to do. Along with this, a lot of love is also being received. A lot of lovely comments, messages, and DMs are coming. And I want to thank all of you for so much love. My family and friends send me a lot of different posts, images, and memes.”

Highlighting her area of concern, she said, “Some are very creative, and some are very funny. But some of these images and posts are also very vulgar. My photos are being morphed using AI. They are being posted. I am also a girl of the same age. I use social media. I know how social media works. When something is viral or trending, everyone gets involved in that wave. Someone clicks on your post and sees it. This increases your views and attraction. It's a whole game that we all play. I am aware of this.”

She added, “But there are no rules for this game. There is nothing wrong with it. I am afraid of this. I have a 12-year-old son. Today, he is not a social media user. But in a few years, he will be on social media. Using AI, photos of men and women are being edited and morphed. They are being made vulgar. These photos will only be visible today or tomorrow. But they will be on the internet forever. When my son grows up, he will see me. I am afraid of how he will feel at that time. He will know that this is not a real photo. This is an AI-generated image. Just as people who see this photo today know that this is not a real photo. This is an AI-generated image. But it is still fun to see this photo. I am afraid of this.”

Oak further stated, “I can't do much about this. I am aware of this. But I don't think it's right to do anything. I request you. If you are watching this video. If you are one of those people who edits and posts such photos. Think about it. If you are not one of those people who edits such photos, but you are one of those people who likes such photos. All this is happening because of you. Like I said. I can only do this much about this. I request you to think about it.” The actress, further thanking her fans, said, “If you have seen this video so far, thank you for listening to me. I am enjoying it. Because of this trending virality, if people are getting to know about me, if my drama reaches more people, there can't be anything happier than this. I hope you keep loving like this. And I keep working hard. I will see you in theatres. Bye.”

For the uninitiated, Girija Oak went viral over social media for her extreme simplicity yet oomph factor that she exuded in a simple saree, minimum makeup and her charismatic personality.

The actress was a part of Aamir Khan's superhit movie Taare Zameen Par, which was released in 2007. She is an extremely popular star in the Marathi industry.

