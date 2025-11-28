Vir Das pens humorous ode to city’s worsening air quality: Woke up, took a breath, wrote this

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Stand-up star and actor Vir Das woke up, took a deep breath and turned lyricist as he made a song about Mumbai’s ever-thickening smog, blending pollution woes with his signature wit.

Taking to Instagram, Vir shared a video of him singing the lines “AQI, AQI, let me die,” summing up mornings.

In the song, Vir narrates his morning experience, reflecting on the smog that greets Mumbaikars each day.

“Woke up this morning and I took a little breath. God showed up because he thought that I was dead. I was like, hang on bro, it's because of the smoke. It's just life inside of this, he met her Oh AQI,” Vir sang.

The lyrics move through the everyday realities of the city, from dry throats in Bandra to the relentless construction of oversized apartments.

“My life And I really tried to keep the spirit of Mumbai Smoke is wrong, we can't see eye to eye And my throat is dry Bandra world this evening I can't see either side… Builders building every day. Do we need 9000 BHKs?” Vir crooned with his ukulele.

While questioning the necessity of “9000 BHKs” he talked about children being confined indoors, and elderly residents despair at the state of the environment.

“If your kids are locked in a room, you hear bulldozers boom, Dadaji is like, let me die beta, it's not too soon Mere lungs hai bun, it's no fun If your customers are dead, who will buy your flat? AQI, AQI, let me die. This smoke is making me choke. Why can't we see eye to eye? AQI” he sang.

With a mix of satire and sincerity, Vir wrote as the caption: “ A.Q.I.YAI YAIII! Woke up, took a breath, wrote this.”

--IANS

dc/