Vir Das: Comedy when watched in your own space becomes more personal

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Stand-up star Vir Das, who stepped into the world of directing films with the spy comedy film 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos', says the film has always been slightly mad and a self-aware ride.

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As the entertainer will begin streaming on April 1 on Netflix, Vir said: “Happy Patel has always been a slightly mad, self-aware ride, and I love that it now finds a home on Netflix India.”

“There’s something special about comedy when it’s watched in your own space, it becomes more personal, more instinctive. What excites me most is that the film now gets to travel across living rooms, languages, and sensibilities.”

The actor added: I’m really curious to see what people take away from its madness whether it’s the humour, the chaos, or unexpectedly, the heart.”

Co-starring Mona Singh, Imran Khan, and Mithila Palkar, with Aamir Khan producing and making a special cameo, the film blends satire, meta-humour, and character-driven comedy.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos was theatrically released on 16 January 2026. It marked Imran Khan's return to the silver screen, over 10 years after he starred in Katti Batti.

The film follows Happy Patel, the adopted son of two gay British secret agents, who aspired to follow his fathers' footsteps, and join the MI7 covert agency, but failed, and soon learns that he is of Indian origin.

He is assigned to Goa, on a mission, to rescue and retrieve a white woman who is being forced to work in a factory on developing a formula for a fairness cream by local donna Mama, who houses an inter-generational enmity with Happy, and is eager to settle scores.

Vir has starred in films like Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly and Go Goa Gone in supporting roles. In 2017, he performed the Netflix special Abroad Understanding.

He has appeared in approximately 35 plays, over 100 stand-up comedy shows, 18 films, eight TV shows and six comedy specials. He won the 2023 International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for the Netflix comedy special Vir Das: Landing.

--IANS

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