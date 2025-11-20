Vipin Sharma reflects on overcoming five years of typecasting: ‘It took a lot of mental work’

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Vipin Sharma has opened up about facing typecasting, revealing how the experience challenged him both personally and professionally.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the Taare Zameen Par actor shared that he went through a phase of four to five years where he kept getting offered the same kind of roles, leading to typecasting. Vipin admitted that this period was challenging and required a lot of inner strength and mental effort to stay motivated.

When asked whether he received new opportunities or faced challenges after “Taare Zameen Par,” Vipin Sharma said, “I faced typecasting for four to five years. It was difficult. I had to do a lot of mental work. But gradually, I performed varied roles, and that changed perceptions. I never stopped working or loving my craft.”

Talking about whether choosing varied genres was a conscious decision, he explained that he has worked across horror, time travel, and drama. “It came naturally. People see your work and feel you suit certain roles. It works both ways. Sometimes you get work through your work, sometimes you approach. For example, I wasn’t initially part of Shahid. One day I met Anshul Mehta and told him I had heard about his film. That’s how I became part of it.”

Furthermore, when asked how he views the evolution of the industry, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor expressed the growth has been remarkable, with new shows, fresh writers, innovative directors, and talented cinematographers all finding space to showcase their work. According to him, OTT platforms have played a major role in this change — without them, many people would have had to wait years for opportunities. He described OTT as a “beautiful blessing” that has opened doors for countless artists.

Vipin Sharma mentioned, “It is wonderful. New shows, new writers, new directors, new cinematographers — everyone is getting opportunities. Without OTT, people would have had to wait years. OTT is a beautiful blessing.”

--IANS

ps/