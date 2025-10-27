Vin Diesel celebrates 10 years of of ‘The Last Witch Hunter,’ teases Kaulder's return with ‘The Lion’s Oath’

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Vin Diesel has hinted at the return of his fantasy warrior character from ‘The Last Witch Hunter,’ which has clocked 10 years in cinema since its release.

Diesel took to Instagram, where he marked the tenth anniversary of ‘The Last Witch Hunter’ and revealed that his character Kaulder is set to return with “The Lion’s Oath”, which will release in 2026.

He shared a slew of images dressed as the character holding a sword and clocked in a tattered ensemble standing in a forest.

“Ten year anniversary! A decade ago, this weekend, Kaulder was first introduced…This year, you have resurrected him... The Lion’s Oath! 2026!,” he wrote as the caption.

The Last Witch Hunter is a 2015 American fantasy action film directed by Breck Eisner and written by Cory Goodman, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The film stars Vin Diesel as an immortal witch-hunter who must stop a plague from ravaging the entire world.

The Hollywood action icon on October 18 wrote an emotional note in honour of his mother, reflecting on her unwavering support throughout his journey in cinema.

In the caption section, the star recalled how his mother accompanied him to the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, when he was recognised as a “Sundance Director,” alongside contemporaries such as Darren Aronofsky and Jon Favreau.

“Mind if I take a second to talk about someone whom I have marveled at my whole life… My mother. Never forget how she came with me to Sundance in 1997, because her son was officially a ‘Sundance Director’ with contemporaries like Darren Aronofsky and Jon Favreau … a few years before my friend Chris Nolan,” he wrote.

“She was there…” he wrote, marking her presence during an important time for the actor.

He also shared that he has started reading a book on spirituality, a gift from his mother.

“And just yesterday, I started a book she gave me about Celtic Spirituality... she knows I have been tasked with developing the Kaulder Universe and thought it would be a helpful read,” he wrote.

He added: “God was gracious when he allowed me to be born from this incredible woman…. Grateful and blessed.”

