Vin Diesel calls 'Sinners' hands down 'one of the best films of the year'

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Hollywood hunk Vin Diesel called Ryan Coogler's horror drama "Sinners" 'one of the best films of the year'.

He took to his official Instagram handle and compiled a heartfelt note expressing his admiration for the movie, which has managed to create history by bagging a total of 16 Oscar nominations.

A proud Vin Diesel shared what the moment truly signifies. "Having seen some great performances and beautifully executed cinematic storytelling, I’d like to take a moment to reflect on one such story…Sinners! Sixteen Oscar nominations. The most in the history of the Academy Awards… Wow, Sidney Poitier would be proud. What was once a door he had to kick open, has now become a stage where filmmakers of color don’t just show up, they literally rewrite the record books. Profound. That is the continuum…(sic)," his Insta post read.

He revealed that he first heard about "Sinners" from his friends, who spoke about the project, which they fondly referred to as “a vampire move,” with great enthusiasm.

Vin Diesel further revealed what made him resonate with the drama.

"As a kid who grew up playing D&D, or losing myself in the latest Anne Rice novel… someone who’s currently developing the Fantasy world of an Immortal Witch Hunter with Lionsgate… or in creative meetings at Universal exploring the many rich monster characters of their Dark Universe, I was intrigued", he added.

Praising the film he watched with his family, he wrote on the photo-sharing app, "The beautifully articulated portrayal of a twin’s existence- myself, of course being a twin. The rich historical exploration of culture and the unsung heroes who’s contributions shaped it."

He shared that the fact that director Ryan Coogler comes from Oakland, the same place where Vin Diesel's biological father is from, made it an even more intriguing watch.

"Oakland is the place where my biological father is from, and all that that implies. The grit, the culture, the soul… When I say the pride was through the roof, I mean it. To see a young brother come this far, to the biggest stage in cinema… all while preserving that unique voice and adding a deep, resonant spin on a classic cinematic trope? That’s not just impressive. That’s Oakland!", the post concluded.

