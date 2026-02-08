Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Thakur pens heartfelt note for son Vardaan as the little one turns 2

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's son Vardaan turned two years old on Sunday.

Wishing her little one on his special day, Sheetal penned a heartfelt note on her official Instagram handle, claiming that her son is the reason her heart beats a little louder and the world feels a little brighter.

Her post read, "Dear Vardaan, You are the reason my heart beats louder...My dreams stretch further...And my world feels brighter everyday. (sic)"

Sharing some adorable mother-daughter photographs with Vardaan, Sheetal expressed her desire to be remembered by her son just like they have been captured in these stills.

"Can’t believe you are 2 already! This is how I want to remember us when you grow up. I love you so much it hurts...Happy birthday baby 07.02.2026," she added.

Vikrant and Sheetal shared screen space in the web series "Broken But Beautiful" back in 2018.

If the reports are to be believed, they met on the sets of the series and began dating.

The lovebirds got engaged in November 2019, and reportedly registered their marriage on 14 February 2022. This was followed by a traditional Himachali Hindu wedding ceremony.

The couple was blessed with a son, whom they welcomed on 7 February 2024.

In another update, Vikrant rubbished the reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal in the second instalment of Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana".

Vikrant clarified that he was never a part of the project.

The National Award–winning actor penned on the Stories section of his Instagram account, "OK. To put rumours to rest, I never was a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. The many media portals reporting about my supposed "replacement" should've done the requisite background check."

"Disappointing. Nonetheless, wishing everyone a part of the movie all the very best. Love," he added.

Talking about his forthcoming projects, Vikrant has "O'Romeo", "Yaar Jigri", "Talaakhon Mein Ek", and "White" in his kitty.

