Vikrant Massey shares how Shanaya Kapoor broke the nepotism stereotype with her hard work on ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Vikrant Massey has opened up about his experience working with debutant Shanaya Kapoor in “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.”

The actor shared how her dedication and hard work helped break the nepotism stereotype often associated with star kids. When asked what he learned from Shanaya during the shooting of the romantic drama, Vikrant Massey spoke highly of her commitment and sincerity. He told IANS, “I’ve learned a lot from her too. But what truly inspired me was her commitment – the intensity, the honesty with which she came on board for this film. That, for me, was incredibly moving and inspiring. Because let’s be real – and this is the common perception, even in the media – that she comes from a film family, from a certain background. People talk about nepotism – that she’s a star kid, that she comes with a certain sense of privilege. But I didn’t feel even an ounce of that from her.”

“She was there every single day, giving her heart and soul to the project. She came in so well-prepared. Her commitment was deeply inspiring, and I truly hope she retains that for as long as she can. Because I believe that sometimes, it’s just a thread’s difference between good and great. And she possesses all the qualities that could make her go the distance in this industry. That truly inspired me.”

Massey added, “Yes, she comes from privilege, and she acknowledges that with grace and humility. But when she’s in front of the camera or rehearsing, she truly values the moment, the opportunity she’s been given. And that comes through in her work. When audiences watch the film, they’ll feel that too – that she hasn’t taken this opportunity for granted. And that, to me, is very refreshing.”

“Because, you know, I make it a point to work with at least one first-time writer-director every year. If you look at my filmography, you’ll see I do that without fail. But this is the first time I’ve worked with a first-time actor.”

Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her acting debut with “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan,” which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 11. Inspired by Ruskin Bond’s beloved short story “The Eyes Have It”, the film features Shanaya as a passionate theatre performer. Vikrant Massey takes on the role of a visually impaired musician.

