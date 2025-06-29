Vikrant Massey says some in the industry still make him feel lesser, admits many don’t like him

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has revealed that despite his success, there are still people in the film industry who make him feel lesser.

In a recent interaction with IANS, he also admitted that many don’t like him as an actor but added that their doubts only fuel his determination to keep proving himself. When asked if any star kids ever made him feel less important during his struggling days, Massey clarified that it wasn’t about star kids specifically, but about certain individuals in the industry who tried to make him feel small.

The ‘12th Fail’ actor shared, “No, it's not about a star kid. It's about the kind of people who make you feel small. We shouldn't generalize it. There are many people who, from time to time, try to make you feel lesser—and they still do. Even today? Yes, even today. There are many who do that. But I believe such people are necessary.”

“They help keep the fire inside you burning. I actually think we need people like that—those who challenge you, who look down on you. They still exist, and I’m thankful for their presence. There are a lot of people who don’t like me as an actor. I know that. I won’t name them, but they give me the drive to keep going.”

When asked if it affects him mentally, Vikrant Massey responded that it doesn’t disturb him at all. In fact, he said such negativity fuels his motivation and drives him to do better. “Not at all. In fact, it works in my favor. There are so many who think, ‘Oh, he’s not a good actor.’ Some even believe I’m overrated. So, when my film does well, it feels good—I prove them wrong. That’s what keeps me going.”

The ‘Gaslight’ actor went on to mention, “That’s the driving force for me. That feeling stays with you—it’s very important. They help keep that inner fire alive. So really, it depends on the person. It’s not about being a star kid or not. Not at all. If we’re talking about star kids, most of them have actually been very nice to me.”

Work-wise, Vikrant Massey is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ alongside Shanaya Kapoor. Helmed by Santosh Singh, the romantic drama is slated for a theatrical release on July 11.

