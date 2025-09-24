Vikrant Massey gets emotional on winning the National Award: This dreamlike life is only because of you

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey was honoured with the National Award by the President of India on the 23rd of September for his impeccable performance in the movie 12th Fail.

The actor, who seemed extremely overwhelmed and emotional, penned a note on his social media account, expressing gratitude for the honour. He wrote, I’ve been thinking since yesterday , What do I write? How do I thank you all? And I’m still unable to.”

He further thanking his fans wrote, “So hopefully a simple thank you from the bottom heart would suffice I’m grateful beyond words for your continued support in my journey. Thank you, thank you, thank you each one of you This dreamlike life is only because of you.”

Vikrant's wife Sheetal Thakur too had shared a beautiful note alongside pictures of her husband flaunting his National Award with pride, on her social media account. The proud wife exclaimed, "Just when I feel I couldn’t be more proud, you give me another reason to be (teary eyes emoji) Congratulations on your first National Award.. It has been my honour to be your loudest cheerleader in every room you walk in. Loads of love(red heart emoji) Wifey."

Vikrant had called winning the National Award his "proudest moment". He shared, “Winning the National Award is the proudest moment of my life. It’s a dream that a 20-year-old boy once envisioned, and to see it come to fruition feels nothing short of surreal.Sharing this moment with my beloved mother and wife is another dream I am grateful to have realized today."

He further added, "If this serves as a testament to my dedication to the craft, I hope to continue being worthy of people’s time and trust — to better myself with each step, and to entertain as well as inform through the privileged platform of cinema and media that I am fortunate to be a part of.”

Vikrant had essayed the role of the IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in the movie "12th Fail". Massey shared the 'Best actor' award with Shah Rukh Khan, who was also honoured with the National Award for his performance in "Jawan".

