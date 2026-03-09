Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' screening for Revising Committee postponed

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, a screening of actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' that was scheduled for the Revising Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification on Monday has now been postponed.

Sources in the industry say that the screening of the eagerly awaited action entertainer, which has been directed by H Vinoth and which incidentally will be Vijay's last film, was postponed after one of the members of the screening committee fell sick.

Actor Sriman was among those who reacted to the news of the film's screening for the Revising Committee being postponed.

Replying to a tweet on the postponement news, the actor wrote, "I’m waiting to see this film on screen. Oru film loveraa I’m waiting (As a film lover, I am waiting).

So many people’s hard work (sic). God bless all. Yeppo varumo iraivan kaila thaan iruku (When it will come is in God's hands)."

It may be recalled that the release of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens for Pongal in January this year, had to be postponed after the film, which was sent to the Censor Board for clearance, was referred to a Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules.

Directed by H. Vinoth, 'Jana Nayagan' boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The makers of 'Jana Nayagan' had announced their decision to postpone the film through a statement.

KVN Productions, while announcing their decision to postpone the release of Jana Nayagan, said,"It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of 'Jana Nayagan', eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

The production house further said, "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest.Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

