Vijay Varma to Aryan Khan: We have a fab new director in the house

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) As superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s maiden series “Ba***ds Of Bollywood” hits the screens on Thursday, actor Vijay Varma has heaped praise on him and congratulated the director for his “solid debut.”

Vijay took to Instagram, where he shared three pictures from the premiere night of the Netflix series.

Vijay wrote as the caption: ““We have a fab new director in the house! Congratulations on a solid debut @___aryan___ Can’t wait to watch the remaining episodes.. and as Samay will say.. crazzzyyy show hai mere bhai.”

Talking about “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, it is a satirical action comedy streaming television series. The series marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The series features Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill. The series is produced by Gauri Khan under her production house banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Vijay was last seen in Murder Mubarak, a mystery thriller film based on the novel Club You To Death written by Anuja Chauhan.The film is directed by Homi Adajania. The film features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry

He will next be seen in Manish Malhotra’s "Gustaakh Ishq" with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The movie will be produced under Manish’s production banner known as Stage5 Production. Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli (Old Delhi) and the fading kothis (vintage houses) of Punjab, “Gustaakh Ishq” is a love story of passion and unspoken desire, drawing from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing.

The film is directed by Vibhu Puri with music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics by Gulzar, sound by Resul Pookutty and cinematography by Manush Nandan.It stars actors from veteran Naseeruddin Shah to the deft Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi.

