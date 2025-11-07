Vijay Deverakonda says Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend' is going to create an impact

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Before Rashmika Mandanna's "The Girlfriend" reaches the cinema halls on Friday, rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda praised the entire team for making something powerful.

Claiming that the drama is 'going to create an impact', the 'Arjun Reddy' actor wrote on social media, "I know they have made something powerful. Something important. Something that will be hard to digest. I know the performances by all actors are top class and what @23_rahulr has created with @iamRashmika and @Dheekshiths and @ItsAnuEmmanuel is going to create an impact (sic)."

"Tomorrow we will all see this happen with #TheGirlfriend, go experience it in the theaters and think. Lots of love and big hugs to the entire cast and crew (hugs and red heart emojis)," VD added.

In the meantime, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared Rahul Ravindran's directorial featuring Rashmika and Dheekshith Shetty for release with a U/A certificate.

On Thursday, Geetha Arts, the production house presenting the film, shared the update on social media saying, "It is a U/A for #TheGirlfriend. Experience intense drama, relatable emotions and stellar performances on the big screen. Grand Release Worldwide Tomorrow. (sic)"

Prior to this, Rashmika also showed unwavering faith in director Rahul Ravindran and "The Girlfriend". Wishing the fiilmmaker on his birthday, the 'Pushpa' actress penned, "You are too precious my friend.. I still can’t believe you’ve made a film like 'The Girlfriend'... The emotional depth you have, the niceness that you have in your heart flows through every frame," she said and added that she had met him for 'The Girlfriend' and had found "a director, a friend, a mentor a partner in crime for a lifetime who I trust wholly and immensely (sic)."

Penned and helmed by Rahul Ravindran, "The Girlfriend" enjoys the music scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab and camera work by Krishnan Vasant.

If the rumors are to be believed, Rashmika and Vijay are already engaged and are all set to tie the knot next year. However, nothing has been officially announced till now.

--IANS

pm/