Vijay Deverakonda carves out some family time amidst the endless chase of work & goals

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda decided to carve out some family time amidst the endless chase of work and goals.

The 'Liger' actor revealed that his mother asked if they could go out for dinner out of the blue. VD wrote on his Instagram, "Mum suddenly asked if we could go out for dinner. And it had been very long since we went out, just us. As we are all always chasing work and goals.. forgetting to live sometimes :)) So last night we went out and had such a good timee :)) don’t forget to spend time with your mum and dad, take them out, give them some hugs and kisses, tell them you love them. Sending lots of love to all of you and your families," along with three red-heart emojis.

Vijay shared a perfect family photo with his parents, followed by some solo snaps of himself and his brother, Anand Deverakonda. The post further incorporated a video of the 'Arjun Reddy' actor chilling in the backseat of his car, singing along with the music playing in the backdrop.

VD also dropped a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with this mother. "Is it possible to go out for dinner all of us together whenever possible this weekend?," his mother wrote in the text.

Vijay replied to this with a "Yes mumma."

Work-wise, Vijay will next be seen as the lead in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s "Kingdom".

The film, which was initially scheduled to hit screens on May 30 this year, has been postponed to July 4.

"Kingdom" will enjoy music scored by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas banners, the film will be presented by Srikara Studios.

The technical crew of the drama also has Neeraja Kona as the costume designer and Vijay Binni as the choreographer.

The high-octane action sequences of "Kingdom" have been directed by three stunt choreographers - Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, and Real Satish.

