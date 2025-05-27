Vijay Antony's 'Maargan' has already broken even, discloses producer Dhananjayan

Chennai, May 27(IANS) Well known producer Dhananjayan has disclosed that director Leo John Paul's eagerly awaited investigative fantasy thriller 'Maargan', featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, has already broken even even before its release.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of the film, Dhananjayan said, "This film will emerge as a very big success. The reason for that is, not many in the industry know that I have seen all of Vijay Antony's financials. He has disclosed many secrets to me. Vijay Antony Film Corporation is a company with a 100 per cent success rate. Commercially, not a single film of theirs has faced failure. He has only been delivering successes."

The producer then went on to disclose that Maargan's digital rights, satellite rights and Hindi dubbing rights had all been sold for a good sum. "Theatricals has again fetched a good sum. This film has already broken even at the table and anything that it makes in theatres, based on the response the audience gives, will only be a profit."

Stating that he had already watched the film 'Maargan', the producer said, "I have worked with Leo John Paul in two films in which he was the editor. Initially, I did not expect this film to be so good. But on getting to watch the movie, I was so impressed that I told Vijay Antony, please don't give a break. Let's continue watching the movie."

The producer also said that this film would be a socially responsible thriller.

Talking to IANS about the genre of his film, well known editor Leo John Paul who turns director with this film, said, "Forty per cent of this film will centre around investigation. The remaining 60 per cent will revolve around mystery. To put it correctly in English, it will deal with astral travel. If you watch the last shot of this film's trailer, you will see the astral body of the character coming out. Fantasy is a favourite genre of mine as it helps me see cinema in a larger than life manner. So, combining both fantasy and an investigative thriller in equal measure, we have made this film."

Apart from Vijay Antony, the film, which is to hit screens on June 27, will also feature actors Ajay Dhishan, Samuthirakani, Brigida, Deepshikha, Mahanathi Shankar and Vinodh Sagar in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is by Vijay Antony, whose wife Fatima Vijay Antony has produced the film. Cinematography is by S Yuva and editing is Leo John Paul himself.

