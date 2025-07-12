Vijay Antony releases melodious romantic number 'Chillana Sirukki' from G V Prakash's ‘Blackmail’

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) Well known music director and actor Vijay Antony on Saturday released 'Chillana Sirukki', the first single from director Mu Muran’s much-awaited thriller drama ‘Blackmail’, featuring actor, music director and producer G V Prakash in the lead.

The pleasant romantic number, which has been set to tune by Sam C S, has been picturised on G V Prakash and Teju Ashwini, who play the lead in the film. Sung by Kapilan, the mellifluous number has lyrics by music director Sam C S himself.

Taking to his X timeline, Vijay Antony wrote, "Happy to launch the first single from #Blackmail #Chillanasirukki, a lovely melody by @samcs and sung by #kapilkapilan. #BlackmailfromAug1"

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 1 this year, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs.

Apart from G V Prakash and Teju Ashwini, the film also features a host of actors including actors Srikanth, Bindhu Madhavi, Linga, Thilak Ramesh and Muthukumar.

The film is being produced by A Deivakani and presented by Jayakodi Amalraj under the banner, JDS Film Factory.

Mu Maran, who is directing this film, is best known for having directed the critically acclaimed thriller ‘Iravukku Aayiram Kangal’, which featured Arul Nidhi and Mahima Nambiar in the lead.

In the first look poster of ‘Blackmail’, G V Prakash was seen standing next to a motor bike, the number plate of which read ‘Money’. He sported a perplexed look, giving the impression that he was both anxious and at the same time, unsure of what was to happen next.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is being handled by well known cinematographer Gokul Benoy. Music for the film has been scored by Sam C S while editing for the film is being taken care of by San Lokesh.

The film has two costume designers in Thilakapriya Shanmugham and Vinod Sundar. The stunt sequences in the film are to be choreographed by Rajasekhar while makeup is being taken care of by Sasikumar Paramasivam.

