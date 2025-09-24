Viineet Kumar Siingh & wife Ruchira's tiny bundle of happiness turns 2 months old

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh and his better half, Ruchira Singh, welcomed a baby on July 24, 2025. On Wednesday, their little bundle of joy turned 2 months old.

Marking the special day, the new parents dropped a joint post with a video of spending some fun play time with their little one.

The 'Chhaava' actor was seen holding his little bundle of joy in his arms lovingly while mommy dear showered the little one with kisses.

"Our tiny bundle of happiness is 2 months old", they captioned the post.

They also added the acoustic version of Donna Lewis' song "I Love You Always Forever" in the background.

Viineet and Ruchira shared the happy news of welcoming their firstborn on social media with a joint post that read, “God’s kindness overflows. Move over world, the littlest Singh has arrived and he’s already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you God for this precious little bundle of joy”.

Work-wise, Viineet recently made a special appearance in the "Birwa" song track from the Anurag Kashyap directorial "Nishaanchi".

He opened up about Arijit Singh lending his vocals to his part in the song, something which added a deep personal meaning for Viineet.

Talking about the song, Viineet said in a statement shared by his team, “‘Birwa’ is an emotion, a memory, and a part of my journey that has found its way into Nishaanchi. To have Arijit Singh lend his voice to this track is beyond special; his singing has the ability to touch the soul. I am also grateful to Anurag Kashyap, who has been more than just a director, he has been a mentor, a guiding light and someone who always believed in my truth as an artist.”

Moreover, his recent show "Rangeen" in which he stepped into one of his most challenging roles yet, is also receiving a lot of love from the audience.

--IANS

pm/