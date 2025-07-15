Viineet Kumar Siingh shares what makes ‘Rangeen’ unique in the OTT landscape

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming show ‘Rangeen’, has said the show explores the complexities of life. He also said that the show captures those in-between emotions love, pain, shame, hope, making it a unique proposition for the audience on OTT.

The actor has previously played notable characters in movies such as ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Chhaava’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Jaat’ and ‘Superboys of Malegaon’. He is now back with his 4th project of this year with the master story teller Kabir Khan.

Talking about the show, he told IANS, “Life isn’t simple. People aren’t either. Rangeen captures those in-between emotions love, pain, shame, hope that don’t fit neatly into boxes. That’s what makes it so powerful”.

The poster of the show was unveiled on Tuesday, and announced its streaming date. The poster teases a gritty, emotionally complex narrative with hints of drama, thrill, and an undercurrent of mystery.

Viineet is known for effortlessly slipping into intense, layered roles and with a history of excellent cinematic projects in his pocket. His latest collaboration with Kabir Khan is just a cherry on the cake. Nevertheless, with a punch of energy, the show gives a bold and mysterious tease, indeed.

Since Viineet has already been a part of INR 900 crore club this year with ‘Chhaava’, his versatility gives a credible relief as this seems like a perfect collaboration for audiences because when a visionary such as Kabir Khan teams up with a firebrand like Viineet Kumar Siingh, you know ‘Rangeen’ is not going to be ordinary, but much more beyond that.

Produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, ‘Rangeen’ is comedy drama, and is created & written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi. It is directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua.

The show is set to drop on July 25 on Prime Video.

