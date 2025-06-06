Viineet Kumar Siingh on his acting approach: 'I wish to become a part of the story'

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Viineet Kumar Siingh is quickly becoming one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood with some great performances to his credit.

Viineet started his journey by playing Veer Singh in "Bard of Blood", and Vikram Sirohi in "Betaal".

More recently, Viineet left everyone speechless as Kavi Kailash in Vicky Kaushal's acclaimed drama, "Chhaava". This was followed by a spectacular portrayal as Forogh in "In Super Boys of Malegaon".

His latest release "Jaat" also made a massive mark on the audience as Somulu. Viineet also received a lot of praise as Avinash Patwardhan in "Match Fixing".

Sharing his approach for each of his characters he said that he believes in becoming a part of the story. “I don’t just act, I wish to become part of stories that live on," he shared.

Viineet also revealed what real success means to him. "When someone tells me they saw a part of themselves in a character I played… that connection, that emotion, it means more than box office numbers. That’s my true reward,” he added.

Previously, Viineet disclosed a horrifying experience during the shoot of "Chhaava."

He told that he sustained a major injury while filming one of the battle sequences for the historical drama.

Recalling the unfortunate incident, Viineet stated, “Getting cuts and bruises during training was very normal. But during the shoot of the Burhanpur battle, I sustained a major injury. During the sequence, we were all riding on horses with all kinds of weapons in our hands. I was on horseback with two words in hand when my horse lifted its front legs and I got thrown off. I landed on my back and the impact was so painful that the first thought that came to my mind was, 'God let me be able to stand.' I have heard that back injuries could be very risky and getting thrown off horses would be very painful.”

--IANS

pm/