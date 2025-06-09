Vignesh Shivan thanks the universe on 11 years of marital bliss with Nayanthara

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) One of the most adored couples in the South, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan never fail to shell couple goals.

As the lovebirds completed 11 years of marital bliss, the filmmaker took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback video from one of their family holidays.

The clip showed Vignesh riding a bicycle with Nayanthara and their two boys - Uyir and Ulag enjoying themselves in the sidecar. The clip captured a perfect family moment of the four.

Thanking the universe for a life filled with love, Vignesh wrote in the caption, "Neeyum Naanum...uyirum Ulagum...blessed by God & the beautiful universe to have a life that’s filled with only love #HappyWeddingAnniversary my Thangamey @nayanthara 11 years of togetherness."

Nayanthara also used social media to wish her husband on their wedding anniversary. Treating the netizens with a string of lovely pictures of the two with their little munchkins, the stunner wrote on her official IG, "May you often wonder who loves the other more and may you never find the answer."

"Don’t know how else to describe Us...You are everything my soul has ever wanted...From two of us to Four of us...Couldn’t have asked for more...You showed me what LOVE should be like! Happy Anniversary partner...Love you, Always & Forever," she concluded.

Nayanthara and Vignesh are one of those couples who believe in making their own rules. Before tying the knot in a traditional South Indian wedding in June 2022, these two were in a live-in relationship for a long time.

The couple first met on the set of the 2015 film "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan", which was directed by Vignesh.

After getting married, Nayanthara and Vignesh embraced parenthood in October 2022 as they welcomed twin boys via surrogacy.

If the reports are to be believed, they had registered their marriage back in 2016 but decided to keep mum for six years.

--IANS

pm/