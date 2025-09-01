Vidyut Jammwal poses with 50 Cent, Cody Rhodes as he shoots for ‘Street Fighter’

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal on Monday morning from Sydney, Australia, shared pictures posing with rapper 50 Cent and WWE star Cody Rhodes as he commences shoot for his debut Hollywood film “Street Fighter.”

Vidyut took to Instagram, where he shared three pictures from what appears to be a yacht in Sydney. The Bollywood star is seen posing with rapper 50 Cent, WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, and others.

Saying that it feels at home in the company of warriors, Vidyut wrote: “In the company of warriors, I find my tribe. #streetfighter.”

“Street Fighter” is an upcoming American martial arts film directed by Kitao Sakurai from a screenplay by Dalan Musson.

It is the third live-action adaptation of the eponymous fighting game franchise created and developed by Capcom, serving as a reboot of the film series.

The film features an ensemble cast starring Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, Callina Liang, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Andrew Schulz, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Hirooki Goto and Vidyut Jammwal.

Vidyut will be seen playing Dhalsim in ‘Street Fighter’.

While the story for the film remains tightly under wraps, casting news has been coming in fast and furious. The cast members include David Dastmalchian as the iconic villain M. Bison, Orville Peck as Vega, Callina Liang stepping into the role of Chun-Li, and Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki.

These new faces join an already star-studded cast that features Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Launched in 1987, Street Fighter is a series of fighting games revolving around intense one-on-one battles between a diverse lineup of martial artists. The games often center around a global fighting tournament organized by M. Bison, the leader of the evil organization Shadaloo. The game has sold north of 55 million units around the world since launch, as per deadline.com.

--IANS

dc/