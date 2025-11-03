Vidya Malavade shares the recipes of her delicious yet healthy Besan Chilla & Sweet potatoes

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Vidya Malavade loves to share every aspect of her life with the netizens, especially her fitness routine and her clean diet.

In her latest social media update, the 'Chak De! India' actress shared the recipe of her taste and delicious besan Chilla.

Vidya shared the recipe of the dish in the caption of her latest Instagram post.

It went like this - First, take two tablespoons of besan and add some grated carrots, zucchini, spinach (any Veggies that you have) to it, along with some chopped onions, tomatoes, and coriander leaves.

Chia seed powder and Alsi powder should also go in the mix, along with one and a half tablespoons of Grated tofu.

After that, add some spices such as turmeric, red chilli powder, salt, coriander powder, and Jeera powder according to taste.

Mix all this in water to form the batter.

Once the batter is ready, put it on the tawa with a teaspoon of oil and cook it till golden brown.

The chilla can be served with coriander mint chutney.

Vidya further shared the recipe for her sweet potato - a classic handed down through the generations in the actress's family.

To make this, prepare a paste of one tablespoon of jira, five cloves of garlic, three red Kashmiri chilli, along with a few drops of water in a mixi.

Add the paste to the pan with one tablespoon of oil and cook for five minutes.

Next, cut the Cauliflower and the sweet potato into tiny pieces and add them to the pan.

Add some salt to this, cover it with a lid, and let it cook for some time.

In case the dish dries out too much, add a tablespoon of water to it.

Once it is cooked, add some chopped coriander leaves on top and serve.

--IANS

pm/