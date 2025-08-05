Vidya Balan reveals why she cracked up during director’s briefing for ‘Parineeta’

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Vidya Balan is getting nostalgic as her Hindi debut film ‘Parineeta’ is set to re-release in cinemas in 8K restored print.

Taking a leaf from the past, the actress said that she always used to crack up when the director of the film Pradeep Sarkar acted out scenes to her particularly the walk of her character.

The film has been restored by Prasad Film Labs, bringing its rich visuals and evocative storytelling back to life for a new generation. A new trailer of the film has also been unveiled, celebrating the film's timeless appeal, beauty, soulful music, and the nostalgic elegance of a an era.

Talking about the new trailer, Vidya Balan said, “I remember listening to ‘Piyu Bole’ for the first time; even then, I knew it was something special. There was a softness to it, a kind of innocence that I guess mirrored how I was feeling at the time, new, unsure, and quietly hopeful. Watching the trailer now, that melody brought back memories… the shooting of the scenes with (Dada) Pradeep Da screaming instructions from behind the monitor and how he’d act out moments and expect us to follow. His walk as a woman in my scenes always cracked me up, I’d be like, ‘Dada, you don’t need to teach me how to walk’ (laughs)”.

“I guess, I wasn’t aware of the camera, I was just living those moments. I truly couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful debut. That kind of purity, the magic of a 1st Uff, ‘Parineeta’ is full of that because it marks the 1st for many of us, and that’s something I’ll always hold close”, she added.

Talking about the film, Sanjay Dutt said, "Girish was my first Bengali character, and I was very happy to play it. I love Bengali culture. Girish was a quiet guy, but there’s a lot going on underneath, and I really connected with that. Pradeep Dada was solid; he was always there to guide me through every beat of the script. I love him and miss him. I was happy that Vinod offered me the film, as I have had a very successful association with him”.

“He is family. Some scenes might look simple now, but they weren’t easy at all. Watching the trailer today brought everything back twenty years later. Parineeta was never just another film for me. It was made with a lot of heart and a lot of love, and that’s why even two decades on it has a special place in everyone’s heart”, he added.

The restored version of ‘Parineeta’ will be re-released in select PVR INOX cinemas across India on August 29, 2025.

