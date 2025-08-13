Vidya Balan reveals story behind the first ‘Parineeta’ that she heard

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Vidya Balan, whose debut film ‘Parineeta’ is gearing up for a re-release, has shared the title of the first song that she heard from the album.

The actress shared that she was shooting a music video with the late filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar when he asked her to listen to a song that he and his team had recorded. This was the first song from the film which the actress heard.

Talking about the same, she said, “There is something about Piyu Bole that just has my heart. I think it’s so easily hummable, it has that old-world charm, it’s so romantic, and the way it was shot added to making the song somewhat timeless. It’s still relatable, even for people today”.

She further mentioned, “In fact, a lot of young kids have told me they like that song, and I feel that is very telling that there's truly something timeless about it. The first song I heard that was recorded for Parineeta was ‘Raat Hamari Toh’. I was shooting with Dada for a music video in Kolkata, and he told me, ‘Just go down to the car, there’s a CD with a song we’ve just recorded’. I went down, played it, and I burst out crying in the car. It’s such a beautiful, haunting, and powerful song. It’s so easy to cry listening to it. I love the music of Parineeta every single song”.

Composed by Shantanu Moitra with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire , Parineeta’s music has stood the test of time.

Shantanu Moitra shared, “‘Parineeta’ is a piece of my heart. The music was born from a place of pure truth, melodies given room to breathe, carrying words that spoke directly to the soul. I was in awe of how Chitra ji, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan infused every note with such depth and sincerity, and how Rekhaji’s performance lent ‘Kaisi Paheli Zindgani’ its timeless grace. Working with Swanand was pure magic; his lyrics didn’t just complement the music, they lifted it to another plane”.

He added, “And at the centre of it all was Pradeep Sarkar, who wove music, story, and visuals into a seamless work of art. I am grateful to Vinod, whose belief and vision made this journey possible and inspired every creative choice along the way. Hearing this soundtrack now, remastered and alive on the big screen, feels like meeting an old friend in a new light, the soul is the same, but the colours are brighter”.

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire said, “‘Parineeta’ was a dream, where poetry and melody danced in perfect harmony. Every song was born out of deep lived emotion, from the tender confession of Piyu Bole to the unrestrained joy of Kasto Mazza to the playful enigma of Kaisi Paheli Zindgani. Shantanu’s music gave my words flight, and the voices of Shreya, Sonu, and Sunidhi breathed soul into them”.

“And then came Vidya, Saif, and Rekha ji, bringing those songs alive on screen and turning them into instant classics. A special thanks to Vinod for empowering us with both the freedom to write poetically and the confidence to do so. Two decades later, hearing these songs remastered in all their glory feels like opening an old letter that still gives me goosebumps”, he added.

This special re-release not only celebrates two decades of Parineeta’s enduring legacy but also commemorates 20 years of Vidya Balan’s remarkable journey in Indian cinema and 50 glorious years of Vinod Chopra Films.

Vinod Chopra Films is the first production house in India to restore its entire film library in 8K resolution, with soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound, a meticulous process that took over four years to complete. The film has been restored by Prasad Film Labs. The film is set to re-release in cinemas on August 29, 2025.

--IANS

aa/