Vidaarth-starrer 'Thodakkam' goes on floors with pooja

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) Actor Vidaarth's next film, 'Thodakkam' (Beginning), has now gone on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony that was attended by the entire cast and crew along with certain distinguished guests from the film fraternity.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that it will promise to deliver a heartfelt and emotionally engaging cinematic experience.

Produced by the production house, Son of Wind Studios, sources claim 'Thodakkam' will be a family drama that will delve into relationships, emotions, and the subtle bonds that shape human lives. With a story rooted in realism and strong emotional depth, the film aims to resonate with audiences across all sections.

The film, which will feature Vidaarth and Chandini Tamilarasan in the lead, will feature a talented ensemble cast that will include Esther Anil, who is best known for her performances in the 'Drishyam' franchise, Shreya Rukmini, Goparaju,Ramana, Akshatha and Keshav.

The film is to be directed by Thulasi Raman, a well-versed cinematographer and filmmaker with a diploma in cinematography. He has previously directed the short film 'Doppio' and has gained significant experience directing series' including 'Tom and Jerry' and 'Ms. Priya'.

Cinematography for the film is to be by Srikanth, while music for the rooted family drama will be by music director Bharath Shankar. The film is to have editing by – Vachu Laksmin while art direction for the film is to be handled by Ralibedinez.

Jonny JD has been roped in as the production designer for this film, which will have costumes designed by Kadhir.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film’s shooting is scheduled to take place in Pollachi, in a bid to have a backdrop that complements the emotional tone of the narrative.

With the pooja ceremony marking a promising beginning, the team is all set to commence principal photography shortly.

