Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal cannot contain his joy after becoming a 'dadaji'

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal cannot help contain his excitement after welcoming the little bundle of joy - little Kaushal, to the family.

As Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy on Friday, Dada Sham Kaushal penned a gratitude note for all the blessings being showered on their family.

He took to his official Instagram handle and penned, "Shukriya Rab da...(folded hands emojis) Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe etne meherban rehne ke liye, jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai. God is & has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior kaushal pe bani rahe. Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed feel kar rahe hain. (Thank you, God...(folded hands emojis) for being so kind to my family, no matter how much I thank him, it feels insufficient in front of all his blessings. God is and has been so kind. May God's grace continue to remain on my children and the youngest Kaushal. We are all very happy and feel very blessed.) (sic)."

"So so happy on becoming Dada. May God bless all, Rab Rakha (folded hands emojis)," he added.

Prior to this, Vicky's brother, Sunny Kaushal, expressed his excitement about becoming a 'Chachu'.

The 'Shiddat' actor re-shared Vicky and Katrina’s announcement post, and exclaimed, “Main Chacha Ban Gaya (I have become an uncle) (sic).”

On Friday, Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy with an adorable post that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.” In the caption, they kept it simple and heartfelt, writing, “Blessed. Om (sic).”

After dating for some time, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan in 2021.

