Vicky Kaushal wishes his mother on her birthday, shares a beautiful picture

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal recently took to his social media account to warmly wish his mother happy birthday.

Sharing a beautiful picture hugging his mother, Vicky wrote, "Happy Birthday, Maate."

Mrs. Kaushal was seen extremely happy in the picture while getting clicked with her son.

Talking about Vicky, the actor had recently shared a glimpse of himself and his fitness on his social media account.

The first photo captured him in a sleeveless t-shirt and cap, staring intently at the camera inside a gym.

In another picture, the actor is seen lifting a 15 kg weight plate, emphasising his disciplined approach towards fitness.

He captioned the pictures with the lyrics of the song "Ae Taah Saala Dhakki Aunda", sung by singer Karan Aujla.

On the personal front, the actor is all set to embrace fatherhood.

On September 23, Vicky and Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple shared a monochrome picture where the couple is seen holding hands and cradling babe Katrina's baby bump.

They wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

The picture quickly went viral, drawing heartfelt wishes from fans and industry colleagues like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

After dating for nearly two years, the couple walked down the aisle, and their wedding was an intimate but grand affair, attended by Katrina's family and friends.

Vicky Kaushal first rose to prominence with the movie 'Masaan' and became a household name after the movie 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' in 2019, which won him the National Award for Best Actor.

His notable performances also include 'Raazi', 'Sardar Udham Singh', and 'Sam Bahadur', among others.

Vicky Kaushal's recently released movie 'Chhaava', a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj that was released in February, got him a lot of applause and appreciation for his terrific acting.

