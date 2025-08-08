Vicky Kaushal: Poured my heart into every moment of ‘Chhaava’

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) As his film “Chhaava” is all set to have its television premiere on Independence Day weekend, National Award-winner Vicky Kaushal spoke about the film and said that he poured his heart into every moment of the film.

Vicky shared, “It’s an honour to bring the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj into every home. Chhaava has been a journey of courage and pride, and I poured my heart into every moment.”

The actor said that for the first time ever, it will also be available in Marathi on select operators on television.

He added: “Making it even more special for Marathi-speaking audiences.”

The film brings to life the extraordinary journey of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the fearless son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose legacy shaped the course of Indian history.

“Chhaava” is directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Divya Dutta as Maharani Soyarabai, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite

Rashmika shared, "Playing Maharani Yesubai in 'Chhaava' was an honour for me. She was a woman of immense strength, grace, and resilience, a true pillar beside Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Bringing her story to the screen, especially in such a monumental historical drama, has been truly special.”

Director Laxman Utekar said that ‘Chhaava’ is not just a film to him.

It’s a tribute to the courage and spirit of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a story that had to be told with all the grandeur and authenticity it deserves.”

‘Chhaava’ will air on Star Gold on August 17.

A spokesperson from Star Gold added, "Star Gold has always led the way in delivering quality entertainment and 'Chhaava' is the next big spectacle to grace homes across India. The film's compelling narrative and powerhouse performances make it a truly spectacular viewing experience on TV.”

