Vicky Kaushal amazed by Anupam Kher’s dance performance on Tauba Tauba: I took a day to learn what you learnt

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal expressed his admiration for veteran actor Anupam Kher after watching his dance performance on the song “Tauba Tauba.”

Sharing his amazement on social media, the ‘Uri’ actor revealed that it took him a whole day to learn moves that Kher mastered in just seconds. Vicky highlighted the actor’s incredible talent and dedication to trying something new even at this stage of his career. Taking to his Instagram stories, the Sanju actor, on Monday, reposted Anupam’s video and wrote, “I took a day to learn what you learnt and aced in 10 secs…absolutely amazing sir!!!@anupamkher,” followed by red heart emojis.

Anupam Kher shared his first-ever dance video on Instagram. In the caption, he revealed that he had deliberately avoided dancing throughout his career. The ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor took his first dance class last month and quickly learned a tricky hook step from choreographer Ceaser of the Bosco-Ceaser duo. Sharing the experience, he posted a video showing Ceaser guiding him through the hook step of the song “Tauba Tauba.”

For the caption, the 70-year-old actor wrote, “Dancing Alert: I have tried almost everything as an actor (Even learnt swimming at 68) and am still working on my craft! But I have deliberately stayed away from Dancing. Because I can’t dance. What you have seen me doing during my song sequences in films is my attempt to enjoy the situation. But last month I decided to learn dancing.”

Anupam added, “And I did my first-class last week! Then a couple of days back I met the great choreographer #Ceaser of #BoscoCeaser duo in a gym! And I told him about my dream. He first laughed and then taught me a difficult hook step just in 3mins. So presenting my first ever dance video. Hasna Nhi! Encourage Karna! Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHo #GreatTeacher.” (sic)

--IANS

ps/