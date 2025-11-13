Vicky Jain talks about healing as he reflects on stepping into the producer’s chair for ‘Haq’

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Vicky Jain, who recently turned producer with the film “Haq,” opened up about his journey of healing and personal growth while taking on this new role.

Reflecting on his experience, he shared how stepping into production allowed him to channel his emotions creatively. On Thursday, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of his candid images. The carousel of photos features the actor’s solo shots as well as pictures with his wife, Ankita Lokhande. In one of the images, Vicky Jain is seen posing alongside superstar Rishab Shetty.

For the caption, the actor turned producer wrote, “Life lately has been a ride from striking deals to stepping into the producer’s chair, from healing to seeing Haq do so well! Grateful, grounded, and glowing with your love and support.”

Vicky Jain recently ventured into production with the courtroom drama “Haq,” which is inspired by the historical Shah Bano case. The movie starred Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Directed by Suparn S. Varma, “Haq” focuses on a woman's fight for justice after being divorced through triple talaq. The movie was released in theaters on November 7, 2025.

A few days ago, actress Ankita Lokhande shared a heartfelt note reflecting on her partnership with her husband, Vicky Jain, in his journey as a producer. She expressed gratitude for their teamwork and the blessings that guided them, noting that their collaboration had been a deeply meaningful and fulfilling part of her professional journey. The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress had written, “Worship of the goddess in the house and the presence of so many gods has given us immense peace and blessings. Vicky and I are standing as a team today on the path of this success—the journey as Vicky's producer is part of the same grace.”

“The greatest wealth nowadays is peace and tranquility, and God has given us that. We thank God for good health, loving family and opportunity to do such a beautiful work. Just praying that everyone stays happy and healthy. Hail the mother goddess.”

--IANS

ps/