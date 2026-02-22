Vicky Jain sneaks out time to make a little love with ‘Baiko’ Ankita Lokhande amidst Laughter Chef shoot

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Businessman Vicky Jain and TV superstar Ankita Lokhande’s husband shared on his social media how he stole a few romantic moments with his ‘Baiko’ Ankita amid hectic shooting on the sets of ‘Laughter Chefs’.

Read More

Sharing romantic glimpses from the set, Vicky treated his fans to a series of pictures capturing some lovestruck glimpses of the adorable two.

He wrote, “In between shoot break I still managed to do some Photoshoot and steal some time to make a little love with my Baiko.

Are you guys enjoying Laughter Chefs?

And honestly… how would you rate me & Ankita as chefs?

MasterChef level or Maggi-in-2-minutes level?

#commentbelow Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha… you know that famous laugh!”

In the photos, Vicky is seen dressed in a rust shirt paired with a brown waistcoat and matching trousers, looking smart.

One picture captures him hugging Ankita, and in another heartwarming moment, he is seen making little love with Ankita. Another frame shows the two sharing an intimate look while smiling at each other and gently holding each other close.

For the uninitiated, Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. Their wedding was a grand affair held in Mumbai, spread over multiple days.

It was attended by the who's who of television. Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut with whom Ankita has worked in the movie Manikarnika had also attended the wedding.

The couple post marriage appeared together on various reality shows like Smart Jodi, which they won. They were seen in Bigg Boss 17, where their relationship came under intense public scrutiny.

–IANS

rd/