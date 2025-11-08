Vicky Jain: ‘Haq’ gave us chance to stand behind a narrative that questions, moves people

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Vicky Jain, who has stepped into producing films Haq, an upcoming film inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case, has said that the movie gave him a chance to stand behind a narrative that questions, inspires and moves people.

Backed by producer Sandeep Singh, Haq is a statement on the kind of stories Vicky aims to tell.

Vicky said: “We wanted to begin with a story that matters.”

He added: “Haq gave us the chance to stand behind a narrative that questions, inspires, and moves people. For me, producing isn’t just about making films it’s about making a difference.”

After Fauji and Haq, Vicky is already working on two more significant projects Chandni Bar and Dongri.

“These movies aren’t meant for commercial success alone. They’re about giving something back to society, addressing important issues, and sparking conversations that can inspire change.”

Starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, Haq delves deep into themes of justice, faith, and women’s rights.

Vicky’s actress wife Ankita Lokhande on November 7 compiled a heartfelt note for him on social media after the film released.

She penned, "Dear Husband...Today is THE DAY !!! HAQ has released! ! Your new journey as a producer has begun, and I couldn’t be prouder. I feel truly lucky to be a part of your life and to witness this moment that you’ve created for yourself (sic)."

Looking back at Vicky's incredible journey from Bilaspur to Mumbai, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress wrote, "From Bilaspur to Mumbai — what a journey it’s been! You’ve built everything with your own hard work, faith, and perseverance. I’m sure this moment feels surreal, knowing that it’s all the result of your dedication and belief in yourself."

"Wherever life takes you, always remember where you started from — stay grounded, stay humble, and never forget the people who stood by you when you had nothing but dreams and determination," Ankita added.

I’m always here, with all my heart, to support you in every step ahead. Today, I feel nothing but proud, proud, proud — the proudest wife ever!", she added.

--IANS

dc/