Veteran stars Madhoo and Ramya Krishnan party hard in Spain

Mumbai Sep 26 (IANS) Veteran actresses Madhoo and Ramya Krishnan recently reunited in Spain, and the latest pictures together have left fans celebrating their enduring friendship.

The two powerhouse performers have shared a strong bond for decades and are known as South India's absolutely strong ladies. Their off-screen camaraderie stands as a reminder that their friendship in the film industry goes beyond professional circles.

Madhoo, who made her mark in films in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, is admired for her versatility and elegance. In Bollywood, she was last seen in "Shakuntalam", where she played a key supporting role. Ramya's filmography spans across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi cinema. She was loved for her role of Sivagami Devi in SS Rajamouli's "Baahubali".

Madhoo and Ramya, who are currently on a deeply spiritual journey in Spain, walked the Camino de Santiago alongside her childhood friends, making the experience even more meaningful and happy. The actresses completed 110 km of walking in a span of almost a week.

Madhoo had recently received the traditional certificate of completion, a symbol of devotion and complement awarded to those who successfully complete the pilgrimage, and had shared it on her social media. The actresses have been sharing an umpteen number of pictures and videos straight from their trip to Spain.

She captioned it as, “The most beautiful thing in life is to be able to be together with people who keep you safe and smiling, and reunions are the best. Childhood friendships are the best, and here we are together monkeying around on our way to the Camino.” The duo starred together in the 1992 Tamil movie "Vaaname Ellai".

It was a delight to see Madhoo and Ramya's reunion and them sharing candid moments. In another video shared by Ramya, Madhoo, along with their childhood friends, could be seen partying hard.

