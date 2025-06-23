Veteran actor Kanwarjeet Paintal shares how Rupali Ganguly made him ‘feel at home’ on the sets of ‘Anupamaa’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Veteran actor Kanwarjeet Paintal has joined the cast of the popular television show “Anupamaa.”

As he begins this new chapter, the seasoned actor shared his experience of being welcomed with warmth and affection on set. He especially praised lead actress Rupali Ganguly for making him feel at home from the very first day. Talking about joining the show, Kanwarjeet shared, “It’s a very good show. It’s a very gripping show. It’s a show made with a lot of hard work and love. When I met the team and they told me about the character, I immediately felt—thank you for thinking of me. The character is very different, and it has a soul. Being part of such a good show is a matter of pride for any artist. That’s the reason I said yes.”

The senior added, “The way everyone here welcomed me with love, I didn’t feel like it was my first day. The lead character, Anupama, cooperated with me and supported me. I felt completely at home.”

While Kanwarjeet Paintal chose to keep details of his character under wraps, he did offer a glimpse into what audiences can expect. Describing the role as deeply emotional and layered, he revealed that the character experiences several ups and downs. “There’s a hidden sadness within him,” he shared, adding that the character shifts between being childlike and mature. Paintal called it a complex yet beautiful role, hinting at a performance that will likely strike a chord with viewers.

The 'Mahabharat' actor also mentioned that his decision to join the show was further influenced by the emotional bond he shares with Rajan Shahi’s grandfather, the legendary actor and filmmaker P. Jairaj. “I had a personal connection with his grandfather. When I was working with him, he used to make us understand everything like we were children. I have very fond memories with him.”

Kanwarjeet Paintal, who has worked in the industry for around six decades, is widely known for his roles in films like "Bawarchi" (1972), "Be-Shaque" (1981), and "Dil Diwana" (1974). One of his most memorable performances was as Champak Boomia in the 1973 film “Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar.” The character gained widespread popularity and played a significant role in the film's success.

--IANS

ps/