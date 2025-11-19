Veer Pahariya plants a kiss on birthday girl Tara Sutaria's cheeks, says "Happy Birthday my whole heart"

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria turned a year older on the 19th of November. The actress celebrated her birthday with her friends and rumoured boyfriend and actor Veer Pahariya by her side.

In a video shared by social media celebrity Orry, Tara can be seen cutting her fancy birthday cake with Veer standing right next to her.

The birthday girl was dressed in a white pearl and diamond-studded shimmery bodycon dress, with Veer looking dapper in his classy suit. As Veer fed Tara the birthday cake, the actress was seen getting overwhelmed and laid a peck on his cheek. Veer was seen reciprocating the gesture and kissing Tara on her cheeks. Their friends in attendance were seen hooting for the couple. On account of Tara's birthday, Veer shared a few pictures of them together from different occasions and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday, my whole heart," adding a red heart and an earth emoticon.

Tara and Veer have not officially announced their relationship or made it official on any social media platform. But their outings together on various occasions, at parties or even on date nights, have pretty much confirmed the couple to be dating each other. A few weeks ago, Veer and Tara were spotted at Mumbai airport, where Veer displayed his protective side by helping the young lady out of the car.

The sweet gesture highlighted the couple’s affectionate bond. In the photos, Pahariya was seen opening the door of the car for Tara as she stepped out, and pt to display his chivalrous side. The couple appeared at ease as photographers clicked them together while they entered Mumbai airport.

Showing his caring side, Veer was also seen gently guiding Tara with his hand on her back, as she smiled seeing his caring gesture. After months of keeping their relationship private, Tara Sutaria, earlier this year, had offered a glimpse of her romantic vacation that she took with Veer Pahariya.

The couple was seen enjoying a scenic getaway on the Amalfi Coast, and he has also shared a series of stunning photos from the vacation. Tara and Veer have been hitting headlines for months. Rumours about their relationship first surfaced in May this year when they were spotted leaving a Mumbai restaurant separately after a dinner date.

Speculation grew even more after they walked the ramp together earlier this year as showstoppers for a designer. In August, Tara shared Ganesh Chaturthi greetings on her social media, posting a series of photos in a traditional outfit. One picture also included Veer Pahariya in it. For the uninitiated, Veer Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde and brother of Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

He made his Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in “Sky Force”, where he became a social media sensation for his dance moves in one of the songs from the same movie.

--IANS

