'Veer Hanuman' child actor Veer Sharma & his brother passed away in apartment fire in Kota

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) In an unfortunate update, child television actor Veer Sharma and his elder brother, Shaurya Sharma, passed away after a fire broke out at their home in Kota in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the reports, the fire started on the fourth floor of the building, where the two boys were alone at the time.

The fire reportedly broke out in the drawing room of their flat at the Deepshree building, but did not spread to the other rooms.

Going by the police reports, both Veer and Shaurya were asleep when the fire broke out and succumbed after suffocation caused by the thick smoke.

The neighbours who saw smoke coming out of the apartment reportedly rushed to the scene. They broke down the door and tried to rescue the victims.

They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital; however, they were declared dead on arrival.

Their father, Jitendra Sharma, who is a teacher at a coaching centre in Kota, was attending a bhajan event at the time of the incident, whereas their mother, Rita Sharma, an actress, was in Mumbai.

According to SP Tejeshwani Goutam, a short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, however, nothing can be said with certainty yet.

He further revealed that the drawing room was completely gutted, while other areas of the flat bore burn marks.

The mortal remains of the two boys have been handed over to family members after their mother returned to Mumbai.

As per reports, the children's eyes were donated to the eye bank as per the family's wishes.

An FIR has also been registered under section 194 of the BNSS Act, and further investigation into the incident is currently underway to establish the cause of the fire, which resulted in the demise of Veer and Shaurya.

Veer is best known for his roles in the shows "Shrimad Ramayan" and "Veer Hanuman".

