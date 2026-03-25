Vedhika Kumar reflects on the viral success of ‘Sulthaan’, calls it 'overwhelming'

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Vedhika Kumar's latest track "Sulthaan" has turned out to be a massive success.

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The high-energy track, choreographed by master Shobi Master, has reaffirmed Vedhika's position as one of the most versatile performers.

Shaan Rahman has provided the tunes for "Sulthaan" with soulful vocals by Anila Rajeev. The captivating visuals have been captured by cinematographer Akhil George.

Reflecting on the overwhelming response to the track, Vedhika shared, “The past few days have been nothing short of surreal. Watching Sulthaan grow into what people are calling an ‘overnight phenomenon’ has been deeply humbling. The kind of love the song has received across audiences, cutting across languages, regions, and age groups, has truly been overwhelming."

Praising the team behind "Sulthaan", she went on to add, "It is a high energy, intense track, brought to life under the choreography of one of India’s top choreographers, Shobi Master. The song is composed by the talented Shaan Rahman, beautifully sung by Anila Rajeev, and shot by one of the best cinematographers, Akhil George, making the entire experience even more exciting and demanding."

Vedhika added that it was incredibly fulfilling to see videos of people dancing to the song in theatres and witnessing the energy and joy the track has managed to create.

In the meantime, Vedhika is also celebrating another major milestone in her career with "Aadu 3".

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film has Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Bijukuttan, Sudhi Koppa, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the original franchise, with Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joining the cast as fresh faces.

Produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company, the project is the sequel to "Aadu 2" (2017) and the third installment in the 'Aadu' franchise.

Vedhika's filmography includes some critically appreciated dramas such as "Paradesi", "Kaaviyathalaivan", "Shivalinga", "James and Alice", and "Sringaravelan".

--IANS

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