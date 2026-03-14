Varun Tej-starrer Korean Kanakaraju's final schedule gets underway in Korea

Hyderabad, March 14 (IANS) The unit of director Merlapaka Gandhi's eagerly awaited horror comedy film 'Korean Kanakaraju', featuring actor Varun Tej in the lead, has now begun its final schedule of shooting in Korea.

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Sources close to the unit of the film say that the team has carefully planned a crucial one-week schedule in Korea.

During this phase, the makers will film songs along with a few key scenes that play an important role in the narrative. The schedule will feature Varun Tej, Ritika Nayak, and Satya, who will shoot sequences in vibrant Korean locations.

For the unaware, the highly anticipated film is being directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and is being produced on a grand scale by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment.

Mounted on a lavish budget, the film blends horror and comedy with a refreshing cross-cultural twist, set across both Indian and Korean backdrops.

Sources claim Varun Tej will be seen in a completely new avatar and that his character will be unlike any that he has played before.

The film had already generated strong buzz with the title glimpse released on Varun Tej's birthday.

The title glimpse opens with a photographer from India being tortured by policemen in Korea. The cops want the photographer to give them details of the location of a person they know as Kanakaraju. Initially, the photographer struggles to understand as he does not know the language. When an interpreter(Ritika Nayak) comes and translates what the cops seek from him, he says he does not know where Kanakaraju is. But then, on a full moon night, a possessed Kanakaraju (Varun Tej) walks into the station and hacks the Korean cops to death with a Samurai sword. He laughs in an eerie fashion and says "I'm back" in Korean, prompting the photographer to say, "This Kanakaraju isn't our Kanakaraju..."

Music for the film has been composed by S Thaman, who is expected to deliver energetic songs along with a lively background score that complements the film's entertaining narrative. Known for delivering chartbuster albums, Thaman's music is anticipated to be one of the film's major highlights. The film will have cinematography by Manoj Reddy Katasani and editing by Satyaa G.

After completing major portions of the shoot earlier in India, the team is now focused on wrapping up the final schedule smoothly in Korea. Once filming concludes, the project will move into the post-production stage, sources add.

--IANS

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