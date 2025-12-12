Varun Konidela quips his ‘focus level is baking a masterpiece’ as he perfects a cake

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (IANS) Actor Varun Konidela’s latest moment of calm comes from the kitchen, where he trades scripts for spatulas and pours quiet focus into creating something sweet.

With a small cake in front of him and the counters scattered with bowls, flavours and frosting tools, Varun shows that the true charm of baking lies in slowing down, going by the picture he shared on Instagram.

Perfecting his culinary skills one swirl at a time, Varun captioned the post: “Focus level: Baking a masterpiece.”

Varun made his acting debut in 2014 with Mukunda. He received praise for featuring in Krish's critically acclaimed war film Kanche. The actor, who is the son of Nagendra Babu,

established himself as a leading actor with the romantic drama Fidaa.

He has since starred in films including Tholi Prema (2018), Gaddalakonda Ganesh (2019), F2 (2019) and F3 (2022).

The actor was last seen in “Matka”, a period action thriller film written and directed by Karuna Kumar. It also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Nora Fatehi. The film is based on the life of the Matka gambler Ratan Khetri.

The story takes place between 1934 and 1988 in Visakhapatnam, based on real life incidents. It follows the life of Vasu, a young man who is lured into the Matka gambler business and gets entangled in the complex world of crime, deceit, and betrayal.

The actor is married to Lavanya Tripathi, whom he met on the sets of their film Mister in 2017 and eventually started dating. They went on to work together in Antariksham 9000 KMPH in 2018. The couple got engaged on 8 June 2023 in Hyderabad. The couple got married on 1 November 2023 in Tuscany, Italy.

On 9 September 2025, they welcomed their son, whom they have named Vaayuv Tej Konidela.

