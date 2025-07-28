Varun Dhawan’s ladylove in ‘Border 2’ revealed

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Medha Rana, who has worked in London Files and Dancing On The Grave, will be seen playing the role of Bollywood star Varun Dhawan’s ladylove in the upcoming war drama “Border 2”.

Speaking about the decision to cast Medha, producer Bhushan Kumar shares, “It was imperative for us to find someone who could naturally embody the dialect, spirit, and rooted essence of the region. Medha impressed the team not just with her raw talent, but with her effortless command over the regional dialect and her emotional range as an actor. We truly believe she will bring depth and realism to the role.”

The film marks a pivotal moment for Medha, who comes from an Army family.

Producer Nidhi Dutta shared that Border 2 is not just a film; it’s an emotion.

Talking about casting Medha, she said: “Every choice we’ve made, from the director to the cast, is driven by our vision to tell a story that feels honest, powerful, and relevant. Medha Rana opposite actor Varun Dhawan will bring freshness and sincerity that aligns beautifully with the tone of the film.”

Border 2 is helmed by director Anurag Singh and is set to hit screens on January 23, 2026.

Set against the backdrop of valour, sacrifice, and national pride, Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 film “Border”, an epic war film, based on the events of Battle of Longewala (1971). Directed by J. P. Dutta, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

It stars Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

--IANS

dc/