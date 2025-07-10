Varun Dhawan wraps up NDA schedule of ‘Border 2’ with tea and biscuits

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has wrapped up his Pune schedule for the upcoming film ‘Border 2’.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video announcing the wrap up of his NDA schedule in Pune. In the video, Varun could be seen sharing tea and biscuits with his co-actor Ahan Shetty.

He wrote in the caption, “#Border2 Chai aur bizkoot it’s a wrap for me at NDA Aur humna celebrate kiya bizkoot ke saath”.

Earlier, Varun had unveiled his fresh look from ‘Border 2’ as the next schedule of the film progressed in Pune. Varun, who plays a key role in the film, was recently spotted on set sporting a clean-shaven look. This marked a sharp contrast from his previously seen moustache look during the earlier shoot.

The actor was dressed in a checkered orange-and-white shirt, and was seen interacting with fans at the location.

The new phase of filming indicates a shift in narrative progression as the production moves ahead at a brisk pace. The visuals come after the film’s initial schedule had generated substantial buzz earlier this year, with images of Varun Dhawan from the set going viral. The film is directed by Anurag Singh, and brings together a stellar ensemble including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The film aims to celebrate unsung stories from the Indian armed forces. It boasts of scale, emotion, and authenticity at its core, and promises to be a tribute to the spirit of the Indian soldiers. As filming continues across key locations, the team remains focused on crafting a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of the original while presenting a fresh and powerful narrative for a new generation.

The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. This sequel continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice.

--IANS

aa/