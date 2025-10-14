Varun Dhawan teases 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' co-star Pooja Hegde: 'Stop being mean'

Mumbai Oct 14 (IANS) Varun Dhawan was seen playfully teasing his 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' co-star Pooja Hegde in the fun behind-the-scenes clip of the two posted by him on social media.

The clip opens with Pooja putting something in her eyes and claiming, "Varun is making me cry".

When the 'October' actor asks the makeup artist what techniques they are using, Pooja says, "It's a secret. We can't tell you".

Varun also shared a hilarious birthday wish for the 'Beast' actress, saying, "Happy bday pooja ji please share ur beauty hacks @hegdepooja and stop being mean to society. (sic)"

Pooja turned 35 years old on Monday, and the diva decided to commence the celebration with an intimate cake-cutting ceremony.

Looking beautiful in a pink sequin dress with a studded necklace and earrings, the 'Radhe Shyam' actress was all smiles as she cut not one but two birthday cakes.

Treating her InstaFam with a couple of glimpses of the festivities, Pooja captioned the post, "Birthday celebrations begin with a little bit of work and a whole lotta love (cake emoji) (sic)".

Pooja and Varun will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in David Dhawan's highly-awaited laughter ride, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

For those who do not know, 'Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai' is a hit song from David Dhawan's film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The name of the forthcoming drama is believed to have been inspired from this popular track.

Along with Varun and Pooja, the primary cast of the movie will also include Mrunal Thakur, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela, along with others.

Touted to be a blend of a lighthearted narrative with romantic elements, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" shares a tale of a guy who was rejected by several women, but ends up getting help from God.

