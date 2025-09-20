Varun Dhawan says ‘meri Tulsi perfect hai’ as Janhvi Kapoor gets her make-up done in bed

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes glimpse of his ‘Tulsi’ Janhvi Kapoor getting her make-up done lying in bed as she was “too sleepy”.

Varun took to his Instagram, where he shared a reel video of Janhvi comfortably lying in bed and her make-up artist is seen dolling her up. The actress could also be seen doing the hook-step of their song “Bijuria” from “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”.

The text overlay read: “When you are too lazy to do your makeup (sic).”

Varun hilariously captioned the video: “Meri Tulsi perfect hai.”

However, Janhvi expressed her happiness as the video was muted and only had the song “Perfect” from their upcoming comedy romance film playing in the background.

Janhvi wrote in the caption section: “Thank god on mute.”

It was on September 18, when the makers of the film dropped a new track titled “Perfect” featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Punjabi pop sensation, singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa.

The song has been performed by Guru Randhawa, as he brings his signature flair into the colourful world of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. The music and lyrics for the are by Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, and Rony Ajnali, and produced by Dilmaan.

Meanwhile, the makers had unveiled the revamped version Bijuria, which first released in 1999, on September 3. The new version of Bijuria has been reimagined and composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, with additional lyrics also penned by him.

The original song was composed by Ravi Pawar, with lyrics written by the maestros Sonu Nigam and Ajay Jhingran. The track is sung by the iconic Sonu Nigam, and adding a modern twist is Asees Kaur, whose vocals bring in freshness, sass, and an irresistible groove.

The music video showcases Varun and Janhvi turning up the heat with their sizzling chemistry and infectious energy, delivering a visual spectacle that’s as glamorous as it is high voltage.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set against the vibrant backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding. With a ‘shaadi setup’ at its heart, the "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" promises to bring back the timeless joy of the quintessential family entertainer.

The upcoming film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

